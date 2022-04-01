Toronto to hold first pothole repair blitz of 2022 on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Toronto says it will conduct its first “pothole repair blitz” of the year on Saturday.

In a press release issued Friday, the city said that from “sunrise to sundown, hardworking city crews will be repairing as many potholes as possible on Toronto’s expressways, major roads and neighbourhood streets.”

The city said crews have been performing “proactive daily patrols” throughout the winter to “fix potholes and help keep Toronto’s roads in a state of good repair.”

Crews have already repaired more than 50,000 potholes since Jan. 1.

“This Saturday has favourable enough weather conditions for a pothole repair blitz as daytime temperatures are expected to be above zero with dry conditions,” the release reads.

According to the city, the repair blitz will begin at 6 a.m., and continue until 6 p.m., with around 45 crews repairing potholes across the city.

“Residents who are driving or cycling on Saturday are advised to expect minor delays around pothole crews,” the city said in the release. “The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs.

The city said potholes can “normally” be repaired within four days of crews being made aware of them.

“When there are large numbers of potholes to be repaired, they are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized on major roads first,” the city said in the release.

According to the release, the city has budgeted around $4.4 million in 2020 to fix potholes on both roads and bikeways.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said Saturday’s will be the first pothole repair blitz of “many.”

“If you see city crews at work on our roads, please be respectful and give them the space they need to get the repairs done safely,” he said in a statement.

“I also want to encourage residents to help us out by reporting potholes to 311 so we can fix them as quickly as possible.”