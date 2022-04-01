Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brantford man arrested on child pornography charges

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 12:38 pm
Brantford Police arrest man on Child Pornography charges. View image in full screen
Brantford Police arrest man on Child Pornography charges. Don Mitchell / Global News

Brantford Police have arrested a 43-year-old man on child pornography charges.

Police were called in after the partner of the accused says she found several concerning videos on the accused’s cell phone.

Investigators say the accused had been secretly taping both his 14-year-old son and his partner while they were showering and changing clothes in the bathroom.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police say foul play suspected in disappearance of Brantford, Ont. man

Police also say the accused had previous encounters of a sexual nature with the youth.

The 43-year-old has been charged with four counts of voyeurism, along with one count each of invitation to sexual touching, publishing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagChild Pornography tagsex assault tagYouth tagBrantford tagVoyeurism tagpredator tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers