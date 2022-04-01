Brantford man arrested on child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford Police have arrested a 43-year-old man on child pornography charges.

Police were called in after the partner of the accused says she found several concerning videos on the accused’s cell phone.

Investigators say the accused had been secretly taping both his 14-year-old son and his partner while they were showering and changing clothes in the bathroom.

Police also say the accused had previous encounters of a sexual nature with the youth.

The 43-year-old has been charged with four counts of voyeurism, along with one count each of invitation to sexual touching, publishing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing.