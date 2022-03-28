Police say foul play suspected in disappearance of Brantford, Ont. man

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford, Ont., police say they now suspect foul play in the disappearance of a man who was last seen more than a month ago.

Investigators say Brayden Ferrall, 22, of Brantford was reported missing on Feb. 22 after friends and family said they hadn’t seen him for several days — behaviour they said was out of character for him.

He’s described as being five-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds, with a medium build, short brown hair and a trimmed beard, and was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with fur around the hood.

Over the past six weeks, police say they’ve received multiple phone calls and tips through Crime Stoppers and have done several canvasses for information or video that might help track down Ferrall.

Now, police say the Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation due to the “circumstances” surrounding his disappearance, as well as information they’ve received to date.

Det. Const. Justin Torek, the lead investigator on the case, said in a release that he believes someone out there has information that is “vital” to the investigation.

“If you know something, regardless of how minor you think it is to the investigation, we need you to come forward and report it to police,” he said.

Anyone who has information is being asked to call or email the dedicated tip line at 519-756-7050 ext. 2800 or FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers online or by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

