Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tip line launched to support Brantford residential school joint investigation

By Ken Mann Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 2:57 pm
The former Mohawk Institute Residential School building in Brantford, Ontario. View image in full screen
The former Mohawk Institute Residential School building in Brantford, Ontario. @WoodlandCulturalCentre

A joint police investigation wants to hear from survivors of the Mohawk Institute.

Six Nations Police, Brantford Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have created a toll-free tip line for anyone who may have information or witnessed any criminal acts that could have led to any deaths of children at the former residential school.

Read more: Ground search at former Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ont. set to begin

Investigators say they are also interested in information about any missing children that attended the Brantford facility, which operated from 1831 until 1970.

Story continues below advertisement

The police services say they are working jointly, with support from the provincial coroner’s office, to ensure all necessary resources are in place to conduct the “complex and difficult investigation.”

Trending Stories

A ground search of an estimated 500 acres of the lands associated with the former church-run, government-funded school, started in November 2021.

Read more: Brantford, Ont. residential school survivor recounts traumatic childhood

The tip line, 1-888-523-8587, is monitored 12 hours a day and investigators say calls will be returned within 24 hours. The tip line also includes information on 911 and crisis supports that are available.

The joint investigation is in response to a request received last July from survivors of the Mohawk Institute.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagOPP tagResidential Schools tagBrantford tagSix Nations tagSix Nations Police tagmohawk institute tagBrantford residential school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers