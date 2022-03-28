Tip line launched to support Brantford residential school joint investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A joint police investigation wants to hear from survivors of the Mohawk Institute.

Six Nations Police, Brantford Police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have created a toll-free tip line for anyone who may have information or witnessed any criminal acts that could have led to any deaths of children at the former residential school.

Investigators say they are also interested in information about any missing children that attended the Brantford facility, which operated from 1831 until 1970.



The police services say they are working jointly, with support from the provincial coroner’s office, to ensure all necessary resources are in place to conduct the “complex and difficult investigation.”

A ground search of an estimated 500 acres of the lands associated with the former church-run, government-funded school, started in November 2021.

The tip line, 1-888-523-8587, is monitored 12 hours a day and investigators say calls will be returned within 24 hours. The tip line also includes information on 911 and crisis supports that are available.

The joint investigation is in response to a request received last July from survivors of the Mohawk Institute.