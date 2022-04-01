Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unifor reaches deal with Metro averting looming strike at grocery distribution centre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 11:23 am
A woman walks pass a Metro grocery store in Toronto on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017. View image in full screen
A woman walks pass a Metro grocery store in Toronto on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with Metro Inc. covering more than 900 full-time workers at a Toronto-area distribution centre.

The union says a vote on the deal will take place in the coming days and details of the collective agreement will not be released before ratification.

Read more: Workers at Metro distribution warehouse in Toronto could strike by Friday

The workers, who had set a strike deadline of Friday, have been without a contract since October 2021.

Trending Stories

Frank Reynolds, Unifor local 414 unit chairperson, says the bargaining committee focused on the priorities of the membership and the tentative agreement achieves significant gains.

The warehouse in Etobicoke, Ont., supplies Metro and Food Basics grocery stores across southern Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor is Canada’s largest union in the private sector.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Unifor tagmetro tagMetro Inc. tagmetro strike tagmetro unifor deal tagunifor metro tagunifor metro deal tagunifor metro strike tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers