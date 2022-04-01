Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate ‘racially motivated’ graffiti

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 11:19 am
The Calgary police hate crimes unit is investigating graffiti on 17 Avenue S.W. April 1, 2022. View image in full screen
The Calgary police hate crimes unit is investigating graffiti on 17 Avenue S.W. April 1, 2022. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Calgary’s hate crime unit is investigating graffiti along 17 Avenue S.W.

Police said three cement barriers were spray painted with racially motivated slogans at 1179 17 Ave. S.W.

“Kill off the white supremacists!” and “Stop making white babies” was written in what appeared to be white paint.

Read more: Calgary police investigating suspicious death in Arbour Lake greenspace

All three cement barriers faced onto 17 Avenue S.W., and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify who may be involved, and when this incident occurred.

Graffiti removal crews were dispatched to remove the slogans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

