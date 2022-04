Send this page to someone via email

Russia is redeploying elements of its forces from Georgia to reinforce its invasion of Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Thursday.

3:23 Russian troops not withdrawing but regrouping in Ukraine, NATO says Russian troops not withdrawing but regrouping in Ukraine, NATO says

“Between 1,200 and 2,000 of these Russian troops are being reorganised into 3x Battalion Tactical Groups,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

