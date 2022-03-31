COVID-19: Two more deaths in B.C. as hospitalizations creep up again

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported another two COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, as the number of cases in hospital ticked upward for the second day in a row.

B.C. health officials said there were 281 cases in hospital, an overnight increase of five, including 42 cases in critical or intensive care.

Cases in hospital have been fluctuating between 250 and 300 since last week, after nearly two months of steady decline.

Officials also confirmed another 249 new cases, however daily case counts have failed to reflect the virus’ true spread since the province curtailed access to PCR testing in December.

There were outbreaks in two new health-care facilities, bringing the provincial total to nine: seven long-term care facilities, Surrey Memorial Hospital and the Parkview Place complex care facility in Enderby.

As of Thursday, 87.9 per cent of B.C.’s population (90.8 per cent of those eligible) had received one dose of COVID-19, 84.5 per cent of B.C.’s population (87.3 per cent of those eligible) had received two doses and 49.8 per cent of B.C.’s population (57.5 per cent of those eligible) had received three doses.

People with two or more doses accounted for 82.7 per cent of cases over the past week and 78.1 per cent of cases in hospital over the past two weeks.

However, monthly B.C. CDC data continues to show unvaccinated people at a significantly higher risk of severe outcomes.

From Feb. 26 to March 25, per 100,000 population, among unvaccinated people there were 64.8 cases in hospital, 11.3 unvaccinated cases in ICU and 6.8 deaths, compared to 26.3 cases in hospital, 4.1 cases in ICU and 2.8 deaths among people with two or more doses.

Thursday’s update comes amid growing concern about a possible sixth wave of the pandemic in Canada, driven by the more-infectious Omicron BA.2 variant and relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, as hospital numbers climb in Quebec and Ontario.

Both federal and provincial health officials are expected to provide guidance on possible fourth shots of COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 356,501 total cases, while 2,998 people have died.