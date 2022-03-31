Quebec begins study of bill to end state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, the government got one step closer to ending the state of emergency as the health committee started studying Bill 28.

But something was off even before it started.

Quebec’s health minister made an unusual move: last minute amendments to the bill.

“The fact is that I have learned this morning while having my coffee at 5:30,” said Vincent Marissal, Quebec Solidaire’s health critic. “I was a bit disappointed to say the least.”

Monsef Derraji, the health critic for Quebec’s Liberal Party called it a lack of respect towards groups who prepared briefs.

“It’s a cheap shot and it’s not acceptable,” said Derraji.

Health Minister Christian Dubé defended his last minute amendments, saying improving the bill was a sign that he heard his critics.

“I heard the opposition parties and took the time to read most of the briefs,” the minister said. “I think it’s just normal that we make the proper adjustments or clarifications.”

Bill 28 aims to lift the state of emergency used to handle the pandemic.

It gives the government extraordinary powers such as bypassing collective agreements to change health care workers’ schedules and issuing special permits to retirees and students to help with vaccination efforts, for example.

The province wants to keep some of those powers until the end of the year, in order to handle any future COVID-19 waves.

“We need transition measures to make sure that we can act,” Dubé said.

The Conseil Interprofessionnel du Québec (CIQ), one of the groups presenting a brief at the committee, agrees the province needs to retain some powers.

“If we abolish these decrees, then tomorrow morning these people that are still in the [health] network, I’m thinking of retirees for example, of people who are vaccinating and were authorized by decree, these people won’t be able to do it,” said Danielle Boué, the CIQ’s vice-president. “Overnight, we would deprive ourselves from thousands of people.”

As the province fights a sixth wave of COVID-19, the minister insists he does not plan to put in place any more health restrictions. But it’s exactly that which puzzles opposition parties.

They question is whether the province wants to keep the state of emergency simply to keep governing without submitting themselves to the checks and balances of the National Assembly.

“It’s now the time to shift gears and make sure we have the checks and balances we need here in Quebec,” said Marissal.