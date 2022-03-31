Ontario opposition want government to share plans for handling rising COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario opposition politicians say the government should explain how it plans to respond to rising COVID-19 cases.

The province reported bumps in virus cases and hospitalizations on Thursday and wastewater monitoring suggests cases have been rising throughout the month.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the “complete silence” from the government and chief medical officer of health is disconcerting and called on them to provide guidance.

Liberal House Leader John Fraser says the government is acting like the pandemic is over and should instead be sharing information on what’s happening and its plans to get more residents vaccinated.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner says Premier Doug Ford is absent when he should be explaining how the province will protect its health-care system and avoid another lockdown.

Ontario removed the majority of public health measures this month, including proof-of-vaccination rules and masking in most indoor settings, but virus trends have since started to worsen.