Texas man kept son’s corpse in kitchen for almost 4 years, police say

A Texas man was arrested on Wednesday after police found human remains in his home while responding to a wellness call.

The remains are believed to be of the man’s son, police say.

In a press release, the New Boston Police Department wrote that they received a request for a wellness call from a neighbour.

When authorities arrived at the address Wednesday evening, a man named David McMichael answered the door.

According to the police report, when officers asked McMichael if he knew why they were there, “McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen.”

McMichael reportedly told police the body belonged to his son, who died in May 2018. When officers entered the home, they allege “the skeletal remains of a male” were found in McMichael’s kitchen.

McMichael was arrested shortly after and taken into custody without incident. Authorities obtained a search warrant and re-entered the residence to examine the remains.

The police department wrote in the statement it was determined the body was “possibly Jason McMichael,” the son of David.

The body was taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas to undergo an autopsy and examination.

McMichael was held in custody and has been charged with abuse of a corpse.

It is unclear if, as of now, McMichael has any legal representation.