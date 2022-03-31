Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drug, weapons charges laid after raid on Winnipeg homes

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 1:23 pm
File photo of cocaine.
Winnipeg police say 16 ounces of cocaine was found during a drug raid at a pair of Winnipeg homes Tuesday. File / Getty Images

A man is facing charges after police say officers found cocaine, cash and a handgun during raids on two Winnipeg homes.

Police say the guns and gang unit began investigating a suspected cocaine dealer in February.

Read more: Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg

Several search warrants were executed with help from tactical officers Tuesday, one in the 400 block of Richot Street and another in the first 100 block of Lyra Gate, police said in a release Thursday.

One man was taken into custody and police say 17 ounces of cocaine, a cutting agent, scales, and roughly $20,000 in bundled cash was seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers also found a 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine along with ammunition.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cocaine seized in Winnipeg drug raid

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing charges including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The suspect has been released on a promise to appear in court.

Click to play video: 'Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg' Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagCocaine tagDrug Trafficking tagDrug raid tagGuns and Gangs tagLyra Gate tagRichot Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers