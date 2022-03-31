Drug, weapons charges laid after raid on Winnipeg homes

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after police say officers found cocaine, cash and a handgun during raids on two Winnipeg homes.

Police say the guns and gang unit began investigating a suspected cocaine dealer in February.

Several search warrants were executed with help from tactical officers Tuesday, one in the 400 block of Richot Street and another in the first 100 block of Lyra Gate, police said in a release Thursday.

One man was taken into custody and police say 17 ounces of cocaine, a cutting agent, scales, and roughly $20,000 in bundled cash was seized.

On Mar. 29, as part of an investigation, the Guns & Gangs Unit executed search warrants at two houses – in the 400 block of Richot Street & in the first 100 block of Lyra Gate. Officers seized a 9mm handgun, ammo, 17 oz of cocaine and more. Media release: https://t.co/1P8g0zHh4s — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 31, 2022

Police say officers also found a 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine along with ammunition.

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing charges including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The suspect has been released on a promise to appear in court.

