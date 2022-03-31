Menu

Crime

Vancouver police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ involving teen outside secondary school

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 12:20 pm
Click to play video: 'VPD investigate ‘sensitive case’ involving teen near Vancouver Secondary School' VPD investigate ‘sensitive case’ involving teen near Vancouver Secondary School
Parents and students of a Vancouver Secondary School are being warned about an incident police are now investigating.

Police are investigating a “suspicious” incident involving a teenage student at Van Tech Secondary School.

Global News has learned that several students called police Monday afternoon after seeing a female student in an RV parked next to the school on Slocan Street.

“We received a phone call about a young person who was possibly in distress and in a dangerous situation outside the school,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver police told Global News.

He said the students did the right thing calling for help and officers did find a young girl who they believe was in a “dangerous situation.”

Parents of children at the school said they have not been told much information about what happened but they did receive an email from the principal at the school with some safety tips for students to follow.

Read more: Action plan, public forum needed to address public safety concerns, Vancouver councillor says

The Vancouver School Board said no one was available for an interview on Wednesday.

The RV at the centre of the investigation is no longer parked there, along with a number of other illegally parked campers on the street.

The City of Vancouver said it ordered the occupants to leave due to safety concerns.

Vancouver police say they are still investigating and no charges have been laid at this time.

— with files from Rumina Daya

