Vancouver police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ involving teen outside secondary school

Police are investigating a “suspicious” incident involving a teenage student at Van Tech Secondary School.

Global News has learned that several students called police Monday afternoon after seeing a female student in an RV parked next to the school on Slocan Street.

“We received a phone call about a young person who was possibly in distress and in a dangerous situation outside the school,” Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver police told Global News.

He said the students did the right thing calling for help and officers did find a young girl who they believe was in a “dangerous situation.”

Parents of children at the school said they have not been told much information about what happened but they did receive an email from the principal at the school with some safety tips for students to follow.

The Vancouver School Board said no one was available for an interview on Wednesday.

The RV at the centre of the investigation is no longer parked there, along with a number of other illegally parked campers on the street.

The City of Vancouver said it ordered the occupants to leave due to safety concerns.

Vancouver police say they are still investigating and no charges have been laid at this time.

