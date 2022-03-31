OPP hope facial reconstruction can help identify human remains from late 80s

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have released photos they hope will spark someone’s memory toward solving a more than 30-year-old cold case.

The remains of a man, aged 35 to 55, were first discovered on Oct. 21, 1989, in the north ditch of County Road 14 in Stone Mills Township, near the village of Enterprise, Ont.

“He was wearing an ‘evil eye’ pendant attached to a gold chain by a safety pin,” an OPP news release stated.

Police say they believe the body had been there for approximately two weeks before it was found.

Analysis of the remains suggests the man was South Asian, with black hair, balding on top with very little around the temple.

He was wearing a white short-sleeved ‘Pierre Cardin’ dress shirt, a red and blue striped heavy pullover, a ‘Hunt Club’ sweater with a red, black and grey diamond pattern.

Police say all investigative efforts so far have not been successful in identifying the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP missing persons hotline at 1-877-934-6363. A $50,000 reward will be made available to those who provide information leading to the identification of the body.