Man wanted in 2019 Grande Prairie murder arrested after extradition from U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have made an arrest in a northern Alberta murder case that’s nearly three years old.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 27-year-old Adam Pearson on May 28, 2020 for the murder of 28-year-old Cody Michaloski.

Michaloski was found dead in a Grande Prairie, Alta., apartment on Oct. 13, 2019 and his death was ruled a homicide.

On July 17, 2021, Canada made a request to the United States for the provisional arrest of Pearson, under the US-Canada Extradition Treaty. He was found and arrested by the FBI on July 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN.

Canada subsequently requested Adam Pearson’s extradition to Canada to stand trial. He finally crossed the border Feb. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Once in Canada, Pearson had a bail hearing, which resulted in him being held in custody.

His next court appearance is set for April 8 in Grande Prairie Provincial Court.

His brother, Benjamin Pearson was arrested in Kelowna shortly after the murder and charged with first-degree murder.