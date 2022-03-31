Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigate fatal, 3-vehicle crash in northern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 12:02 am
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

At least one person has died after three vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 44 in northern Alberta, according to Slave Lake RCMP.

Police issued a news release about the crash Wednesday evening. They said officers were called to the scene on Highway 44 near Township 684. They did not disclose details about the person who died or whether anyone else suffered injuries.

“RCMP have blocked traffic in both north and southbound lanes on Highway 44,” Mounties said. “It is anticipated that traffic will remain blocked for several hours while RCMP investigate this tragic incident.”

Police did not say what they believe may have led to the collision.

