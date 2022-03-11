RCMP say SUV driver killed, 3 taken to hospital after crash north of Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man has died after an SUV and a pickup truck collided in Sturgeon County late Friday afternoon.

In a news release issued Friday night, Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said police officers and other emergency personnel were called to a collision at Range Road 230 and Township Road 554.

Police said the driver of an SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and that a 12-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.

A man driving the pickup truck and the woman who was travelling with him — both in their 60s — were taken to an Edmonton hospital via ground ambulance, the Mounties said. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

The RCMP noted that while an investigation is ongoing, “alcohol is not believed to be a factor.”

Police said the intersection where the collision occurred would likely be closed for several hours as the investigation continues and advised drivers to avoid the area.

