Residential tax increase averages 2.8 per cent as Hamilton council approves 2022 operating budget

Hamilton’s 2022 operating budget has been approved by city council.

This year’s average residential tax increase is finalized at 2.8 per cent, to help finance the $1.6 billion gross tax operating budget.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger describes the budget as “prudent” and “affordable.”

He argues that the tax increase is “generally well below other municipalities, but still raising the resources and funds we need to maintain our city and continue to deliver our services.”

Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson notes that there are “no facility closures” as a result of the budget, with enhancements in some areas, including transit and emergency services.

“I don’t think we could have accomplished any of this, if we were looking at a zero per cent tax increase, or a reduction,” says Jackson.

“Services, programs, facilities, projects, I know across the board would have suffered. I’m not on for that.”

The city says priority initiatives in the 2022 budget include:

Implementation of year six of the 10-Year Local Transit Strategy representing 49,000 additional service hours

Macassa Lodge redevelopment and expansion plan

Additional investments in police services to ensure the ratio of 146 officers per 100,000 population

Ten additional paramedics and an additional ambulance in respond to higher call volume

A strategic focus on affordable housing and homelessness initiatives including additional contributions to the Rent Ready Program and loan repayments for the Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation National Housing Strategy Co-Investment Fund

