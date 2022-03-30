Menu

Crime

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan, Ont: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 5:22 pm
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan, Ont.

In a press release Wednesday, York Regional Police said at around 12:45, officers were called to the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive and Via Romano Boulevard after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a pickup truck.

Read more: Woman struck by vehicle in Vaughan dies in hospital

Police said the pedestrian was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured, officers said.

Police are now seeking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '$50K rewards offered for 2 wanted men in Toronto-area' $50K rewards offered for 2 wanted men in Toronto-area
$50K rewards offered for 2 wanted men in Toronto-area
