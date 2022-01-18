Woman struck by vehicle in Vaughan dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’re looking to speak to witnesses after a fatal collision in Vaughan last week.

Police said that on Thursday at 11 p.m., officers were called to Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West for reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a grey Toyota Camry.

The victim, a 79-year-old Toronto woman, was initially taken to hospital with minor injuries but her condition worsened and she died on Friday, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Markham woman, remained at the scene of the collision and wasn’t injured.

Police can be reached at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 2710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

