Fred VanVleet a finalist for top teammate award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 3:18 pm

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.

He joins former Raptors DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls and Rudy Gay of the Utah Jazz, Jeff Green of the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, the Golden State Warriors’ Andre Iguodala, the Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Kevin Love from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks big man Boban Marjanovic, star Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams as fellow nominees.

According to the NBA, the honour “recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”

VanVleet was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.

Note to readers: CORRECTS spelling of Boban Marjanovic in para 2

© 2022 The Canadian Press
