Regina doughnut shop vandalized for 5th time since summer

A Regina doughnut shop has been targeted with racist graffiti and vandalism again.

It’s the fifth time since last summer, Country Corner Donuts has been the target of vandalism. Owner Vuong Pham says he arrived at the store on Tuesday morning only to find broken glass all over the floor, two rocks inside and racist remarks written on the windows.

“Now I feel much worse than before,” Pham said. “Before I say…somebody just (threw) something, but now (it) looks like they (are targeting the shop). That makes me concerned more.”

Pham said one of his customers came by and surprised him by cleaning up the mess.

Previous incidents dating back to Aug. 10 included windows being shot at with a BB gun and a rock being thrown through a window.

The last time the shop was hit in November, racist graffiti covered the windows, with hateful messages reading “f- you China”, “go back to China” and “eat rice”. Tuesday’s vandalism appeared to be a combination or previous incidents.

This time around, Pham has a clear message for the vandals.

“I say stop that, you have to do something better than that. Your life (is) better than this. I forgive everything but don’t do (this) again, not only for me but for the other people too.”

Police say the act of vandalism is believed to have happened sometime between around 11 p.m. on March 28 and 5 a.m. on March 29.

In January, police charged 46-year-old Anthony John Barry with five counts of mischief under $5,000 following a string of incidents, which included the vandalizing of Country Corner Donuts on Nov. 29.

Pham opened Country Corner Donuts in 1989, 10 years after moving to Saskatchewan from Vietnam.

When he first arrived, he did “everything” to make ends meet for his family, including washing dishes, working as a janitor, a cook, a welder and more.

Police say the incident is under investigation at this time.

— with files from Global News’ Jeanelle Mandes