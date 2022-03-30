Menu

Crime

Man charged after vehicle, trailer repeatedly rammed, Guelph police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 11:19 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 31-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman’s vehicle and trailer were repeatedly rammed by another vehicle on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Waterloo Avenue and St. Arnaud Street just before midnight for reports of a collision.

Read more: St. Patrick’s Day reveler accused of striking paramedics trying to help him, Guelph police

Police said a vehicle repeatedly crashed into the vehicle and trailer, being driven by the woman. The service added that the trailer had been destroyed and the vehicle suffered significant damage.

Officers later found the man’s vehicle heavily damaged at an address in the west end.

Police said the woman and man know each other.

Charges against the accused include dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, mischief and failing to stop at a collision.

The man is being held in custody, pending the outcome of a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Police seeking public assistance in identifying homicide victim' Police seeking public assistance in identifying homicide victim
Police seeking public assistance in identifying homicide victim
