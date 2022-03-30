Man charged after vehicle, trailer repeatedly rammed, Guelph police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 31-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman’s vehicle and trailer were repeatedly rammed by another vehicle on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Waterloo Avenue and St. Arnaud Street just before midnight for reports of a collision.

Police said a vehicle repeatedly crashed into the vehicle and trailer, being driven by the woman. The service added that the trailer had been destroyed and the vehicle suffered significant damage.

Officers later found the man’s vehicle heavily damaged at an address in the west end.

Police said the woman and man know each other.

Charges against the accused include dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, mischief and failing to stop at a collision.

The man is being held in custody, pending the outcome of a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

