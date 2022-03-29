Fort Saskatchewan man accused in son’s death testifies in own defence

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some details in this article are disturbing.

A 33-year-old Fort Saskatchewan man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his infant son took the stand in his own defence Tuesday.

Damien Starrett was watching his two children at the family’s Fort Saskatchewan home while their mother was at work in November 2019.

Starrett told court Tuesday he has no recollection of the attack that killed his one-year-old son, Ares. He said the last thing he remembers was lying on the couch.

“It’s like I just got teleported in time,” Starrett said.

1:13 Not-criminally-responsible defense to be entered in Fort Saskatchewan baby death trial Not-criminally-responsible defense to be entered in Fort Saskatchewan baby death trial

He told court his daughter was curled up in a ball on the floor, looking scared.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s Ares on the f—— ground. I’m like: ‘What the f— just happened?'”

He told court he saw his son on the ground. Starrett said he asked himself what happened, wondering if Ares had fallen down or hit his head.

“I’m looking at Ares and he’s bleeding. I was so in shock. Shock and confusion and I didn’t know what to do.”

Starrett said he asked his daughter if she did it, but she told him he had hit Ares. The accused told court he was freaking out and starting calling for help. He said he called the children’s mother, friends and 911.

View image in full screen Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the death of one-year-old Ares Starrett. Credit: Facebook

In the 911 recording, Starrett repeatedly tells the dispatcher: “My son is dying.” Screams can be heard on the call as the boy’s mother arrives.

Story continues below advertisement

Starrett told court he’d taken six Percocet pills in a five-hour period that day for back pain.

The defence has said Starrett did kill his son but argues he’s not criminally responsible because he was in a sleep-like state.

The 33-year-old told court he’s struggled with insomnia his whole life, seen various doctors and taken multiple medications to address it. He said he now has night terrors and is afraid something like this could happen again.

Starrett is also charged with assaulting his five-year-old daughter.

His testimony will continue Wednesday morning.

The jury has been removed and Starrett is being tried by judge alone.

