Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former North Okanagan Mountie’s civil suit set for next month

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 1:29 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A trial looking into the treatment of an officer who was first on the scene of a fatal 2011 attack of an Armstrong teen is set to begin April 4 in Kamloops.

Former RCMP constable Milan Ilic filed a civil suit in the years after the murder, saying he was harassed and intimidated in the aftermath of the high-profile trial of Matthew Foerster, the man convicted of the murder of Taylor Van Diest.

Click to play video: 'Mountie’s civil case delayed again' Mountie’s civil case delayed again
Mountie’s civil case delayed again – Oct 12, 2021

In the notice of civil claim, Ilic said he learned he was under investigation in April 2014, accused of not telling the truth while testifying in the murder trial.

Story continues below advertisement

During the trial, more than two years after he found Van Diest, allegations surfaced that Ilic had cast aside a liquor bottle that night.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Matthew Foerster sentenced for killing Taylor Van Diest' Matthew Foerster sentenced for killing Taylor Van Diest
Matthew Foerster sentenced for killing Taylor Van Diest – Jun 5, 2018

“In his testimony, the plaintiff denied having a bottle of liquor or discarding a bottle of liquor at the scene on the night of the murder. He did testify that he had discarded a box of pens he had in his jacket,” the claim reads.

Ilic alleges he faced questions from other officers about “whether (he) was drinking that night, whether he had a liquor bottle in his possession, and whether he discarded a liquor bottle at the scene.”

Read more: Expected month-long trial delayed in civil lawsuit between former B.C. Mountie, RCMP

He claims, in the suit, to have told the other officers none of this was true. According to the claim, an internal investigation was launched against him the following month.

Story continues below advertisement

Ilic has since left the police force, claiming officers harassed and intimidated him. His wife Michelle estimates they’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in a prolonged legal battle against the government.

The suit has been scheduled and delayed repeatedly in recent years, though Illic’s wife said it’s scheduled for four weeks this time

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKelowna tagNorth Okanagan tagTaylor Van Diest tagcivil suit tagMarie Van Diest tagMilan Illic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers