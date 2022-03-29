Hilaria Baldwin announces she’s pregnant with 7th baby

Send this page to someone via email

Hilaria Baldwin is expecting for the seventh time.

The star announced the happy news on her Instagram with a video of her breaking the news to the rest of the family.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛,” she wrote.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited!” she continued. “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

She ended the post with a shout-out to her fans and a hint her hiatus from social media may be coming to an end.

“I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️” added Baldwin.

In the clip, her kids rejoice, hugging their mother and their father Alec Baldwin, as a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” plays.

The star confirmed the news with People, telling the outlet how excited she was to welcome a new member of the family.

“We have ‘somos un buen equipo’ engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we’re a good team,” the husband and wife said in an exclusive statement. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.”

“Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new little one this fall!” they added.

The news comes after the mother of six suffered a miscarriage in 2019.

Baldwin shares six other children with her husband: daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 18 months. Alec is also father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex Kim Basinger.

