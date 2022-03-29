Menu

Crime

Man dead, another injured in workplace accident in Brantford, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 12:28 pm
Man dead, another injured in workplace accident in Brantford, Ont.: police - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are investigating after a workplace accident in Brantford, Ont. left one man dead.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Brantford police said the accident occurred at 280 Henry Street, near Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Read more: Kingston area man remembered after workplace accident in Oshawa

Police said one male victim was pronounced dead and another was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the province’s Ministry of Labour has been notified and is responding.

— More to come…

