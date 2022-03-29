Man dead, another injured in workplace accident in Brantford, Ont.: police

Police are investigating after a workplace accident in Brantford, Ont. left one man dead.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, Brantford police said the accident occurred at 280 Henry Street, near Wayne Gretzky Parkway.
Trending Stories
Police said one male victim was pronounced dead and another was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, the province’s Ministry of Labour has been notified and is responding.
— More to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments