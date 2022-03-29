Special weather statement issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County leaving residents to wonder when spring will arrive.

The agency warns that the area could see freezing rain Wednesday morning and afternoon.

“A mix of freezing rain and ice pellets will be possible Wednesday morning before changing to rain Wednesday afternoon,” the statement read.

“At this time, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of freezing rain.”

Environment Canada said that the weather could lead to icy conditions on roads, parking lots and walkways.

A separate warning was issued for the northern portion of Wellington County. It said there is a possibility that the freezing rain could last into the evening.