Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain expected for Toronto on Wednesday before warming up Thursday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 11:06 am
freezing rain freezing drizzle file View image in full screen
A file photo showing frozen branches on a street in Laval, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of expected freezing rain for Toronto on Wednesday.

The weather agency issued the alert Tuesday morning advising for the risk of freezing rain.

It said untreated surfaces such as roads, parking lots and walkway may become slippery.

The freezing rain is expected to hit between Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

“A mix of freezing rain and ice pellets will be possible Wednesday morning before changing to rain Wednesday afternoon. At this time, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of freezing rain,” Environment Canada said in its alert.

Read more: Ontario spring forecast: Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely

Story continues below advertisement

Wednesday is expected to see a high of 5 C but a wind chill of -11 in the morning.

Trending Stories

The alert comes as Toronto has seen a tumultuous swing in weather.

On Monday, Toronto broke the record for the coldest March 28 which was previously set in 1982 at -11 C. According to Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell, Monday’s temperature dipped to -11.4 C.

Meanwhile, by Thursday, temperatures are expected to significantly rise to a high of 18 C.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagFreezing Rain tagSpecial Weather Statement tagToronto weather tagWeather Toronto tagToronto weather wednesday tagfreezing rain toronto weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers