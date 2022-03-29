Freezing rain expected for Toronto on Wednesday before warming up Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of expected freezing rain for Toronto on Wednesday.

The weather agency issued the alert Tuesday morning advising for the risk of freezing rain.

It said untreated surfaces such as roads, parking lots and walkway may become slippery.

The freezing rain is expected to hit between Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

“A mix of freezing rain and ice pellets will be possible Wednesday morning before changing to rain Wednesday afternoon. At this time, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of freezing rain,” Environment Canada said in its alert.

Wednesday is expected to see a high of 5 C but a wind chill of -11 in the morning.

The alert comes as Toronto has seen a tumultuous swing in weather.

On Monday, Toronto broke the record for the coldest March 28 which was previously set in 1982 at -11 C. According to Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell, Monday’s temperature dipped to -11.4 C.

Meanwhile, by Thursday, temperatures are expected to significantly rise to a high of 18 C.

Good morning, it’s Monday March 28th and we’re tied with 1982 for the coldest temperature on record for this date. Should break it any minute now… Oh and it feels like -18 out there. Bundle up! pic.twitter.com/3moQUWNRPo — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) March 28, 2022