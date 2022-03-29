Calgary police say man found in life-threatening condition in Sunridge

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to hospital early Tuesday after he was found in life-threatening condition near a hotel parking lot.

Calgary police ​were called in by paramedics after EMS was initially called to the scene for reports of a person experiencing an overdose, but then dispatchers determined police were needed.

A man in his 40s was found in life-threatening condition in the 2700 block of Sunridge Boulevard NE around 3:50 a.m. — just behind Emerald Hotel and Suites.

9:43 Calgary police investigating early morning attack near Prince’s Island Park Calgary police investigating early morning attack near Prince’s Island Park

He was transported to Foothills Hospital. Around 6:45 a.m., police said that the man’s condition had not improved but that they have tentatively identified him.

Story continues below advertisement

EMS wouldn’t speak on the details of the man’s condition as police have started their investigation.

CPS said there’s no person of interest at the moment, adding there are also no witnesses or suspects.

Investigators said they can’t say whether a weapon was used.

Global News spoke to hotel staff who said they were unaware of the incident until police showed up. Security footage in the area was handed over to police by the hotel which will be combed through by investigators.

Related News Police arrest man in connection with northeast Calgary assault