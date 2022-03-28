FC Edmonton sign 1st overall pick from 2018 CPL-U SPORTS Draft

Send this page to someone via email

A former first overall CPL-U SPORTS draft pick has signed with FC Edmonton, the soccer club announced Monday afternoon.

The Canadian Premier League club said 23-year-old forward Gaby Bitar has agreed to a deal to join the team for the 2022 season.

“He is a crafty, attack-minded player, and we look forward to him developing connective relationships with our fellow attacking players,” FC Edmonton coach Alan Koch said in a news release.

Bitar was originally selected first overall in the 2018 CPL-U SPORTS Draft by Calvary FC. However, the forward spent last season playing for the Carleton University Ravens where he scored four goals in seven games.

In the 51 games he has played with the Ravens since 2017, Bitar has scored 40 goals.

“We are excited to bring Gabi back to the league,” Koch said. “He has had an outstanding U Sports career and a taste of CPL before.

“We believe he is now better prepared to show what he can do in the league this season.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We believe he is now better prepared to show what he can do in the league this season."

FC Edmonton kicks off its CPL season at home on April 10 against Valour FC.