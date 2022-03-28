Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

FC Edmonton sign 1st overall pick from 2018 CPL-U SPORTS Draft

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 10:28 pm
Gaby Bitar View image in full screen
FC Edmonton says 23-year-old forward Gaby Bitar has agreed to a deal to join the team for the 2022 season. COURTESY: FC Edmonton

A former first overall CPL-U SPORTS draft pick has signed with FC Edmonton, the soccer club announced Monday afternoon.

The Canadian Premier League club said 23-year-old forward Gaby Bitar has agreed to a deal to join the team for the 2022 season.

“He is a crafty, attack-minded player, and we look forward to him developing connective relationships with our fellow attacking players,” FC Edmonton coach Alan Koch said in a news release.

Bitar was originally selected first overall in the 2018 CPL-U SPORTS Draft by Calvary FC. However, the forward spent last season playing for the Carleton University Ravens where he scored four goals in seven games.

In the 51 games he has played with the Ravens since 2017, Bitar has scored 40 goals.

Trending Stories

“We are excited to bring Gabi back to the league,” Koch said. “He has had an outstanding U Sports career and a taste of CPL before.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe he is now better prepared to show what he can do in the league this season.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We believe he is now better prepared to show what he can do in the league this season."

READ MORE: With new CPL season fast approaching, FC Edmonton continues to add players

FC Edmonton kicks off its CPL season at home on April 10 against Valour FC.

Click to play video: 'Local talent thriving on FC Edmonton roster' Local talent thriving on FC Edmonton roster
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagSoccer tagU Sports tagCanadian Premier League tagCPL tagFC Edmonton tagCanadian Soccer tagMen's soccer tagEddies tagGabriel Bitar tagGaby Bitar tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers