Crime

Mississauga traffic light knocked down in two-vehicle collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 9:53 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officers from the Peel Regional Police are responding to a collision at a Mississauga intersection involving two vehicles.

In a tweet, police said a traffic light pole was knocked down as a result of the collision. The incident took place in the Britannia Road and Latimer Drive area, police said.

Police received the call around 8:54 p.m. Monday.

The occupants of one of the two vehicles involved fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Peel paramedics told Global News that one person was transported to a local hospital.

Trending Stories

The extent of the injuries sustained is unknown.

The public was advised to use alternative routes.

