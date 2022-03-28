Mississauga traffic light knocked down in two-vehicle collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

Officers from the Peel Regional Police are responding to a collision at a Mississauga intersection involving two vehicles.

In a tweet, police said a traffic light pole was knocked down as a result of the collision. The incident took place in the Britannia Road and Latimer Drive area, police said.

Police received the call around 8:54 p.m. Monday.

The occupants of one of the two vehicles involved fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Peel paramedics told Global News that one person was transported to a local hospital.

The extent of the injuries sustained is unknown.

The public was advised to use alternative routes.

