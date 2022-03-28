Kingston Police ask for public assistance to locate missing woman

Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down 32-year-old Amanda Hiscock.
Hiscock was last seen Friday evening around the area of Compton Street, in the city’s north end.
Her family is concerned for her well-being.
Hiscock is described as five-feet-four-inches tall and about 100 pounds with a slim build, long auburn hair and brown eyes.
Trending Stories
She also has several tattoos on her arms and neck.
Anyone with information on her whereabout is asked to contact Det. Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.
Kingston Police officer injured and ammunition taken during University District street parties
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments