Hamilton public health says bat who bit resident tests positive for rabies

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton public health says a bat who bit a resident has tested positive for rabies.

In a release on Monday, the city said the individual who was bitten is currently being treated for the virus, which can be fatal.

It’s the first positive rabid bat reported in Hamilton since May of last year.

According to public health, Hamilton has an ongoing outbreak of rabies, with 330 animals testing positive for the virus since December 2015.

The majority of those have been raccoons and skunks, though two stray cats and a fox have also tested positive.

Public health says rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal — usually through a bite, but can also enter the body through scratches, open wounds, or mucous membranes of the mouth, nose, and eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents should stay away from wild animals and call animal services at 905-546-2489 if they see an animal they think might be infected, public health says.

Anyone who may have been bitten by an animal or had direct contact with an animal is advised to wash the wound with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately or call public health at 905-546-2489.

Hamiltonians are also being asked to ensure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are up-to-date and contact a vet if the pet comes into contact with a wild animal, including bats.