Crime

Lindsay police make break and enter, theft, fraud and driving arrests over weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 2:18 pm
Police in Lindsay made a number of arrests over the weekend including two for break and enter. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made a number of arrests over the weekend including two for break and enter. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay, Ont., made a number of arrests over the weekend, including incidents of break and enter, theft and impaired driving.

On Saturday, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to a reported break and enter at an Albert St. South residence.

Police say the suspect rummaged through cabinets and stole a quantity of cash before leaving the residence and a bag that was put under the front porch behind.

Michael Breen, 38, of Lindsay, was arrested on Sunday and charged with break and enter a dwelling house and failure to comply with a release order. He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 5.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder following shooting in Lindsay: police

James Street break and enter

On Saturday, police made an arrest after a break and enter at a residence on James Street on March 19. They received information of it on March 21.

Police say video surveillance from the location showed a suspect entering and taking a number of items and exiting the residence. The suspect returned a second time, taking additional items.

Blake Lanham, 31, of the City of Kawartha Lakes was charged with break and enter a dwelling house and possession of property obtained by crime. He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 5.

Driver refused to comply with breath sample demand

On Friday around 10 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Colborne Street West in Lindsay.

Police say officers detected the odour of alcohol on the breath of one of the involved drivers. The driver was issued a breath demand and refused to provide a sample into an approved device.

Bradley Michaud, 20, of Cameron, Ont., was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand, along with two Highway Traffic Act infractions and one Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act infraction. He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 5.

Business theft

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a theft at a Kent Street West business.

Police say loss prevention staff witnessed a man and woman conceal a number of items in shopping bags before leaving the store without paying for the items. The suspects were located by police in the parking lot of the store.

Joshua Swanton, 33, of Woodville, and Jenna Rettie, 37, of Dunsford, were arrested and each charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with undertaking. They were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on May 12.

Fraud arrest

On Sunday, police made an arrest in connection to the report of a stolen cellphone, credit and debit cards on March 17. The investigation determined the cards had been used at multiple businesses in Lindsay.

Cherry LeClaire, 31, of Lindsay is charged with two counts each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and use of credit card. The accused was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 5.

