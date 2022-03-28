Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Apology to Canada’s first Black battalion to come this summer: minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 12:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Remembering Canada’s only all-Black military battalion as Ottawa prepares to apologize' Remembering Canada’s only all-Black military battalion as Ottawa prepares to apologize
During the First World War, hundreds of Black Canadians eagerly signed up for duty. But the military rejected them because they weren't white, so they went on to form the only all-Black battalion in the history of the Canadian Armed Forces. Ross Lord explains this unit's critical role in the war, and the long overdue apology coming from Ottawa – Nov 8, 2021

The federal government says it will issue a formal apology this summer for the discrimination suffered by members of Canada’s only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.

Defence Minister Anita Anand told a news conference today the government has been in consultation with descendants of the 600 members of the No. 2 Construction Battalion over the last year.

Read more: Celebrating new connections to historic Nova Scotia army unit

Anand’s predecessor, former defence minister Harjit Sajjan, first announced a year ago that plans were in the works for a formal apology that would highlight the fact that hundreds of Black men in Canada were turned away when they volunteered to fight overseas in 1914.

Trending Stories

Following two years of protests, the Canadian military was granted approval in 1916 to establish a segregated, non-combat battalion.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec Liberal MP Greg Fergus says the apology is long overdue and represents a step toward celebrating the contribution of the battalion in Canadian history.

Anand says the official apology will take place on July 9 in Truro, N.S.

More than 300 of the battalion members who enlisted were from Nova Scotia, while others joined from New Brunswick, Ontario, the West and the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canadian Military tagFirst World War tagTruro NS tagNo.2 Construction Battalion tagDefence Minister Anita Anand tagall-Black military unit tagNova Scotia batallion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers