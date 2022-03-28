COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, region’s active cases at 174

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 41 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak over the weekend, according to data released Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 11:25 a.m., reported data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Deaths: 61 — unchanged since Friday, March 18, when two deaths were reported. On March 11, the health unit removed three reported deaths early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 41 since the Friday, March 25, update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 174 — up from 168 reported on Friday. A week ago there were 131 reported on March 21. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,098 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday afternoon reported 11 inpatients. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Monday reported 243 cumulative hospitalized cases — six more since Friday’s update — since the pandemic’s beginning and 37 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 76 more since Friday. The 5,863 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates the list on the health-unit website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can also walk in.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was declared Saturday at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Global News Peterborough has requested details from the hospital.

Other active outbreaks:

Springdale Country Manor long-term care on Clifford Line in Peterborough. Declared Friday. Global News Peterborough has reached out to the home for details.

on Clifford Line in Peterborough. Declared Friday. Global News Peterborough has reached out to the home for details. Congregate living facility (no. 29) in Peterborough: Declared March 22.

(no. 29) in Peterborough: Declared March 22. Congregate living facility (no. 28) in Peterborough: Declared March 15.

(no. 28) in Peterborough: Declared March 15. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 23 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Tuesday the home reported no active resident cases. “The earliest that Peterborough Public Health will declare the RSSC outbreak over will be March 30th,” the home stated.

There have been 957 cases associated (two more since Friday) with 115 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 20 cases in the past 30 days and four cases over the past seven days.

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 333,033 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 125 additional doses since Friday’s update.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.2 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.2 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.3 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.3 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.8 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 89.8 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.1 per cent have one dose and 38.9 per cent have two doses.

56.1 per cent have one dose and 38.9 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 16.6 per cent have three doses

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 16.6 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,594 residents have received a first dose (+25) while 119,216 (+32) have received two doses and 78,125 have received a third (booster) dose (+71).

3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are required to be considered fully vaccinated. Attend a local walk-in clinic to receive your COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more at https://t.co/fWMqTEO6w6 pic.twitter.com/vHwRphXFmj — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) March 25, 2022

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

