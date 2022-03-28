New child-care resource centre available to help Kelowna families

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna-based not-for-profit society Childhood Connections is opening its new Family Centre on Highway 97, offering a variety of new services to families with young children.

“We’re so happy to be able to welcome children and families to our new space,” Melissa Hunt is the executive director of Childhood Connections said in a press release.

“Given the pandemic and supply chain challenges, it hasn’t always been an easy journey, but the doors are now open, and we’re thrilled. A lot of care and thought has gone into our new facility to ensure it is an awesome resource and support for our community, and we can’t wait to welcome you to our new home.”

The facility at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road will offer a variety of programs, including a free toy lending library for children from birth to 12 years of age, information for families to find affordable child care, child-care provider education and resources, free play therapy for children in financial need, and the Nourish Families Initiative, which helps provide nourishing meals, child development resources and support for vulnerable families and more.

Later this spring, it will also open a drop-in child-care program out of the new space. The drop-in child-care program will provide occasional, flexible child care for children between the ages of 18 months to entry into Grade 1.

The drop-in child-care program will be for families who need limited, part-time child care for any reason, such as attending appointments or waiting for a full-time child-care space to open up. Families will be able to access registered, drop-in child care in a safe and welcoming environment for up to eight hours a day and 40 hours a month.

Launched in 1977, Childhood Connections provides families with the child-care resources and programming they need. In addition, it connects child-care providers with training and educational opportunities.

Childhood Connections’ new location is at #101-1505 Harvey Ave. Learn more at ChildhoodConnections.ca.