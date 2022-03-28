Menu

Canada

Guelph launching satisfaction survey of city services

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 11:55 am
Market Square splash pad in downtown Guelph. View image in full screen
Market Square splash pad in downtown Guelph. Matt Carty / Global News

The City of Guelph wants to hear from residents about how satisfied they are when it comes to the services and programs offered.

The satisfaction survey is being launched on Tuesday and some people in the city may receive a phone call from Ipsos market researchers.

Read more: Kids ride for free on Guelph Transit as part of pilot project

The survey is also being posted on the city’s website until April 26. The city said the survey will help measure if they are meeting their mission to deliver responsible and responsive public service.

The last satisfaction survey was done in 2019 and resulted in 89 per cent of Guelph residents expressing their overall satisfaction with the delivery of services.

The poll also showed 95 per cent of residents rated the overall quality of life in the city as good or very good, and 81 per cent of Guelph residents believed they received good value for their tax dollars.

The results of this year’s survey will be shared in the summer.

More information about the telephone survey or details about submitting responses online can be found on the city’s website.

