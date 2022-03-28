Menu

Canada

Ottawa expected to announce final talks underway to procure F-35 fighter jet: sources

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'Military procurement needs to move quickly: Defence Minister Anand' Military procurement needs to move quickly: Defence Minister Anand
"The West Block" host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Defence Minister Anita Anand in Latvia about the Canadian Armed Forces’ need to adjust in the face of an aggressive Russia. With global power dynamics in flux, Anand says it is her goal to see military equipment procurement, including new fighter jets, move quickly – Mar 13, 2022

The Canadian government is expected to announce on Monday that it is moving forward with finalization talks towards procuring Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jet, according to an industry source.

The Canadian Press also published a report citing both government and industry sources.

The announcement is not expected to be a formal contract award but moves the decade-long process of replacing the country’s aging CF-18s into the finalization stage, where talks narrow to one preferred bidder.

The competition narrowed to just two final candidates in December 2021 as Boeing exited the contest, leaving Lockheed Martin’s controversial F-35 and Saab’s Gripen jet as the remaining bids.

The expected announcement comes amid escalating questions about the demands placed on the Canadian Forces in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More to come.

