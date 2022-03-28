Toronto police issue 3,808 tickets over March Break, almost half given for speeding

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say more than 3,800 tickets for driving infractions were handed out over a March Break traffic campaign.

“Officers focused on ‘The Big 4’ behaviours known to cause injuries to all road users,” police said in a news release Monday. “These behaviours include speeding, driving aggressively, driving while distracted and driving while impaired.”

Out of the 3,808 tickets, almost half were issued for speeding — 1,770 tickets or 46 per cent.

For aggressive driving over that week, 831 tickets were issued. There were 207 tickets for distracted driving and then 980 tickets were issued for other Highway Traffic Act offences.

Police also said 20 stunt driving-related infractions were laid and 36 impaired-related arrests were made.

Story continues below advertisement

The tickets were issued between March 14 and March 20, over the March Break week.

“Our hope is that we continue to change driver behaviour through education, engagement and enforcement, ultimately making Toronto’s roads safer for everyone,” police said.