Optimist Hill slopes closes 2021/22 winter season in Saskatoon

Sunday marked the last day for skiing, snowboarding and tubing fanatics to hit the slopes of Optimist Hill in Saskatoon.

While spring is in the air with most of the ground showing grass, Optimist Hill preserved the slopes covered with snow for one last weekend of use.

Roughly a dozen people were out for the majority of the day, with a few more joining late for an afternoon out under the sun and cool temperatures.

In its third year of operation, the 2021/22 season had its fair share of days off due to extreme cold stretches and winter storms, resulting in an average turnout.

When it was nice out people came out in force, a spokesperson said.

Optimist Hill snow school director Wayne McGillivray says it remains a winter attraction for people young and old in Saskatoon.

“On days when we were able to open, I think our turnout was around possibly average. We didn’t see a surplus in uses this year, but that’s what you get with the winter we had,” said McGillivray.

A normal season of operation for the hill is late November to mid to late March.

Staff are excited for a fourth season, with the previous years seeing a number of upgrades done to the hill to improve the guest experience.