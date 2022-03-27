Scheifele scores twice, including overtime winner in 2-1 win over Arizona

Mark Scheifele scored twice, including the winner with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
Scheifele went in alone on Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka, rifling the puck past him to hand the last-place Coyotes their fifth straight loss (0-4-1).
Scheifele had scored a first-period goal for the Jets (32-25-10), who ended a four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record.
Nick Ritchie had tied the game 1-1 in the third period for Arizona (20-40-5).
Trending Stories
The Coyotes end a three-game road trip Monday night in Edmonton.
Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets. Vejmelka stopped 38 shots for the Coyotes.
The Jets embark on a quick two-game road trip beginning Wednesday night in Buffalo.
Winnipeg Jets fans excited for stretch run
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Comments