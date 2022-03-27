Scheifele scores twice, including overtime winner in 2-1 win over Arizona

Send this page to someone via email

Mark Scheifele scored twice, including the winner with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Scheifele went in alone on Arizona goalie Karel Vejmelka, rifling the puck past him to hand the last-place Coyotes their fifth straight loss (0-4-1).

View image in full screen Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers (27) during the second period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Fred Greenslade

Scheifele had scored a first-period goal for the Jets (32-25-10), who ended a four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record.

Nick Ritchie had tied the game 1-1 in the third period for Arizona (20-40-5).

View image in full screen Arizona Coyotes’ Nick Ritchie (12) scores on Winnipeg Jets’ goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the third period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Fred Greenslade

The Coyotes end a three-game road trip Monday night in Edmonton.

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets. Vejmelka stopped 38 shots for the Coyotes.

The Jets embark on a quick two-game road trip beginning Wednesday night in Buffalo.

