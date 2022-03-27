Major development proposed near Okanagan Lake in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon, B.C. city council is set to consider a major development application near Okanagan Lake that would include a resort and residential space.

The “Port Okanagan” project, proposed by Edmonton-based Avillia Developments, is described by the city as “a mixed-used waterfront village with multi-family residential and commercial uses, including a resort hotel, designed around park space and an environmentally sensitive wetland area.”

“This village will provide for a great sense of community, a gathering place, and an exciting development in Vernon by creating a vibrant destination that we believe will be frequented by residents and visitors alike,” said Avillia president Patrick Shaver, in a letter to Vernon’s mayor.

The project is proposed for two parcels of land on either side of Lakeshore Road, next to the intersection with Okanagan Landing Road.

The tallest building on the site would be 10 stories tall.

City staff is suggesting council support the project in principle. However, staff also provided a number of recommendations to address issues such as public access and potential flooding.

One reason city planners are recommending the project move forward in the regulatory process is it incorporates a wetland into its design.

A city staff report said the development would preserve “existing wetlands in a park area with a network of pedestrian pathways and public lake access.”

To make sure the developer, and any future owners, follow through on their promise to make parkland on the site available to the public, city staff is recommending an easement be placed on the property to allow the public to use the greenspace area.

Meanwhile, city staff has also flagged that the area near Okanagan Lake and Vernon Cree, is in a “floodplain hazard area.”

Staff is suggesting the developer should be required to produce a “flood hazard assessment report prepared by a qualified professional,” and register a restrictive covenant “releasing the city from liability in the event of damage caused by flood or erosion.”

Council is set to consider the proposal at its Monday meeting.

If council gives its initial support for the project, city staff is suggesting a public open house be held in April.

