Economy

High gas prices putting City of Vernon fleet budget in the red

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 6:55 pm
Click to play video: 'ICBC gas rebate panned by economists' ICBC gas rebate panned by economists
WATCH: The B.C. government announced Friday that motorists in the province would get a $110 cheque from the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia to help compensate for high gas prices. But as Paul Johnson reports, economists warn injecting that much money into the economy without dealing with the shortage of fuel supply could actually make the problem worse.

Individual drivers aren’t the only ones feeling the squeeze from high gas prices.

It’s also raising the costs for municipal government vehicles.

Read more: From EV demand to food banks, high gas prices expected to have broad impact

City of Vernon, B.C. staff are asking council to allocate an extra $270,000 for fuel this year, to cover the rising price at the pump.

It’s a substantial increase from the $487,033 the city originally budgeted to pay for its vehicles in 2022.

When the 2022 budget was made last year, the city was paying $1.37/L for gas and $1.26L for diesel, fleet manager Richard Strobel said in a report to council.

Since then, Stobel said, the price of gas has jumped $0.44/L to $1.81/L, and the price of diesel has jumped to $1.99/L.

Read more: Price of gas increases again in Okanagan

Along with extra money to cover higher gas prices, council is also being asked for $50,000 to cover inflation in the cost of vehicle parts and supplies.

In total, councillors are being asked to add $320,000 to the fleet budget to pay for the increased fuel costs and inflation in the cost of vehicle parts.

Last year the city used more than 427,000 liters of fuel, Strobel said.

