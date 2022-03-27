High gas prices putting City of Vernon fleet budget in the red

Send this page to someone via email

Individual drivers aren’t the only ones feeling the squeeze from high gas prices.

It’s also raising the costs for municipal government vehicles.

City of Vernon, B.C. staff are asking council to allocate an extra $270,000 for fuel this year, to cover the rising price at the pump.

It’s a substantial increase from the $487,033 the city originally budgeted to pay for its vehicles in 2022.

When the 2022 budget was made last year, the city was paying $1.37/L for gas and $1.26L for diesel, fleet manager Richard Strobel said in a report to council.

Since then, Stobel said, the price of gas has jumped $0.44/L to $1.81/L, and the price of diesel has jumped to $1.99/L.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Price of gas increases again in Okanagan

Along with extra money to cover higher gas prices, council is also being asked for $50,000 to cover inflation in the cost of vehicle parts and supplies.

In total, councillors are being asked to add $320,000 to the fleet budget to pay for the increased fuel costs and inflation in the cost of vehicle parts.

Last year the city used more than 427,000 liters of fuel, Strobel said.