World

Russia warns media not to publish interview with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 27, 2022 3:59 pm
U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says following Biden's comments
WATCH: U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says following Biden's comments

Russia’s communications watchdog told Russian media on Sunday to refrain from reporting an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had interviewed the Ukrainian leader.

In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelenskyy.

U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says following Biden's comments
U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia, Blinken says following Biden’s comments

“Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview,” it said. It did not give a reason for its warning.

Russian prosecutors said a legal opinion would be made on the statements made in the interview and on the legality of publishing the interview.

Zelenskyy spoke to several Russian publications.

-Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Jane Merriman, William Maclean

© 2022 Reuters
