Canada

Former New Brunswick MP Claudette Bradshaw passes away at age 72

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 3:02 pm
Why female political candidates in Canada are receiving more toxicity on Twitter
More federal election candidates are jumping on the social media bandwagon to campaign to young voters. While this is great for their campaign, a study finds many political candidates, especially women, are receiving toxic reactions on Twitter.

Former MP Claudette Bradshaw, who championed for the underprivileged and represented the riding of Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe for 10 years, has died at the age of 72.

Bradshaw was first elected as a Liberal MP in 1997 and served until the 2006 election.

Read more: Dalhousie establishes scholarship for women interested in politics

During her time in Parliament, she served in cabinet as Minister of Labour and later Minister of State (Human Resources Development). She also served as Minister responsible for Homelessness, and Secretary of State (Multiculturalism and Status of Women).

Prior to entering politics, she founded Moncton Headstart Early Family Intervention Centre in 1974, a charity that offers support to high-risk children and their families.

“The community of Greater Moncton has lost a formidable person,” said Caroline Donelle, the executive director of Moncton Headstart.

“She was a larger than life personality, that’s for sure. And her passion about supporting the impoverished and the vulnerable in our society really shows through so strongly.”

Bradshaw was widely known for her warmth, friendliness and passion for helping others.

Among her numerous accolades, she was appointed a member of the Order of New Brunswick in 2009, a recipient of the Order of Moncton in 2010 and awarded the New Brunswick Human Rights Award in 2020.

“Bradshaw distinguished herself through her efforts, achievements, and exceptional leadership focused on the importance of helping the victims of discrimination based on social status or family status,” the province wrote in a news release while announcing Bradshaw’s award.

Bradshaw herself was quoted as saying she believed everyone had the right to a better life.

“My mission was for children and their families to grow up with dignity and succeed in life without experiencing discrimination,” she said.

“I want to share that recognition with everyone who supported me throughout those years and who believed, as I did, that we all have the right to a better life.”

On social media, Bradshaw’s past colleagues in politics and advocacy work shared memories of her tireless work and dedication.

Liberal MP Ginette Petitpas-Taylor, who represents the same riding of Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, said the loss of Bradshaw “will be deeply felt by everyone in our community.”

“Thank you Claudette for blazing a path — from social work to politics — for all women to follow,” Petitpas-Taylor wrote on Twitter.

— With a file from Nathalie Sturgeon

