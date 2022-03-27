Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in alleged violent kidnapping attempt in Nanaimo: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 12:52 pm
The stretch of Nanaimo's Dickenson Road where police say a man assaulted and tried to abduct a woman. View image in full screen
The stretch of Nanaimo's Dickenson Road where police say a man assaulted and tried to abduct a woman. Global News

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested a man accused of attacking and attempting to abduct a woman on Thursday night.

Police said the victim had just exited a bus around 7 p.m. near May Bennett Pioneer Park when the suspect pulled over and asked her for directions.

Read more: Woman fights off violent abduction attempt in Nanaimo, suspect at large

When she began to look them up on her phone, the man hit her in the head and tried to drag her into his vehicle, police say. The woman was able to fight him off and run for help.

Mounties said the victim provided a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle, leading officers to search a home and vehicle on Saturday and make an arrest.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo sisters bear sprayed during home invasion' Nanaimo sisters bear sprayed during home invasion
Nanaimo sisters bear sprayed during home invasion – Mar 15, 2022

Bradley Dylan Boscariol is now facing charges of assault with a weapon and attempt to kidnap, and remains in police custody.

Police say the woman saw a black SUV with three male occupants drive past her just prior to the attack. Police are seeking further information on the vehicle.

Read more: ‘The scariest sight’: Teen sisters bear-sprayed by stranger who broke into Nanaimo, B.C. home

Officers are also trying to locate the woman’s brown leather backpack, which was lost during the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Charges tagNanaimo tagattempted abduction tagNanaimo RCMP tagman charged tagNanaimo crime tagnanaimo abduction tagnanaimo attempted abduction tagabduction charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers