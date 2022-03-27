Man charged in alleged violent kidnapping attempt in Nanaimo: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested a man accused of attacking and attempting to abduct a woman on Thursday night.

Police said the victim had just exited a bus around 7 p.m. near May Bennett Pioneer Park when the suspect pulled over and asked her for directions.

When she began to look them up on her phone, the man hit her in the head and tried to drag her into his vehicle, police say. The woman was able to fight him off and run for help.

Mounties said the victim provided a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle, leading officers to search a home and vehicle on Saturday and make an arrest.

Bradley Dylan Boscariol is now facing charges of assault with a weapon and attempt to kidnap, and remains in police custody.

Police say the woman saw a black SUV with three male occupants drive past her just prior to the attack. Police are seeking further information on the vehicle.

Officers are also trying to locate the woman’s brown leather backpack, which was lost during the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.