SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Maple Leafs sign Abruzzese to entry-level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2022 4:15 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the team announced Saturday.

The average annual value of the contract is $850,000.

Abruzzese was originally taken in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The native of Slate Hill, N.Y., represented the United States at the recent Beijing Olympics, scoring a goal and notching three assists in the four games the U.S. played.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began
Story continues below advertisement

The 22-year-old was the captain of the Harvard University hockey team this season, where he recorded nine goals and 33 points in 28 games, helping lead Harvard to the NCAA regional semifinal as he was named to the 2021-22 NCAA ECAC First All-Star Team.

Trending Stories

During his 2019-20 season at Harvard, Abruzzese led NCAA rookies in scoring with 44 points in 31 games and was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year.

“As an organization, we’re very thankful to Harvard head coach Ted Donato and his staff for their job developing Nick,” said Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas in a statement.

“Harvard’s academic reputation precedes itself but is also an elite hockey development program as evidenced by the number of players they have developed into National Hockey League players.”

Abruzzese joins Colin Blackwell and Alex Kerfoot as alumni of the Harvard Ice Hockey Program who have joined the Leafs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers