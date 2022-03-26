Menu

Comments

Crime

Man shot in Coquitlam, bystander hurt in related Port Moody vehicle fire: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 5:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Man shot in Coquitlam, bystander hurt in related vehicle fire: police' Man shot in Coquitlam, bystander hurt in related vehicle fire: police
Police say two people are recovering from injuries following a shooting and related vehicle fire in Metro Vancouver's Tri-Cities on Friday. One man was shot in Coquitlam in what's being described as a targeted attack, while an innocent bystander was hurt when a torched vehicle linked to the case exploded in Port Moody.

Police in Metro Vancouver’s Tri-Cities are investigating a shooting and vehicle fire Friday that left two men injured, one of them an innocent bystander.

Coquitlam RCMP said officers were called to the 1600-block of Chickadee Place shortly after 3:30 p.m. for the shooting, where a man was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

Read more: Man in hospital after shooting that was targeted, gang related: Surrey RCMP

Police said the victim was known to police.

Not long afterward, police and firefighters in Port Moody were called to a vehicle fire in the 2200 block of Hope Street.

First responders arrived to find a bystander with “serious injuries resulting from an explosion of the vehicle,” Port Moody police said in a media release Saturday.

Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating after man killed in Abbotsford shooting' IHIT investigating after man killed in Abbotsford shooting
IHIT investigating after man killed in Abbotsford shooting

Read more: Foul play suspected after man dies from injuries in Langley hotel

Crews were able to extinguish the vehicle fire, and the man was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

The burnt vehicle is believed to be the suspect vehicle in the Coquitlam shooting, police said.

Coquitlam RCMP are still looking for a second vehicle, a newer-model black Hyundai Santa Fe with the licence plate FL3-35K believed to be linked to the case.

Police are looking for this vehicle in relation to the shooting in Coquitlam on Friday. View image in full screen
Police are looking for this vehicle in relation to the shooting in Coquitlam on Friday. Coquitlam RCMP

Investigators are looking for witnesses or video from both locations around the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting' Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting
Surveillance videos shows car believed to be involved in Surrey drive-by shooting – Mar 16, 2022
